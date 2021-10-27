Cardiff City are in the hunt for a new manager following the departure of Mick McCarthy.

Here are five outsiders for the job-

Craig Bellamy

He knows the Bluebirds inside out and is available after leaving his role at Anderlecht last month. Could the Welsh side lure him back to the club where he ended his playing career?

Gareth Ainsworth

The 48-year-old has done an impressive job at Wycombe Wanderers over the past nine years. His side were relegated from the Championship last season but are currently eyeing an immediate promotion back from League One.

Ryan Lowe

He is another third tier boss who could be catching the eye of clubs higher up the football pyramid. Lowe’s Plymouth Argyle side are currently top of the table after their impressive start to the season.

He guided the Pilgrims from promotion from League Two in 2020, having done the same with Bury the year before.

Mark Hughes

The former Manchester City, QPR and Stoke City boss has been out of the dugout since his departure from Southampton in 2018. It is a surprise to see him without a club still.

Rob Page

He has done a steady job in caretaker charge of Wales and took the reigns for the Euros this past summer. The 47-year-old has managed in the Football League before with Port Vale and Northampton Town. He has had 17 games in charge of his country and has won seven of them.