Barnet have signed Ryan De Havilland following his departure from Fulham.

Barnet have announced the addition of the youngster on a long-term deal, as per their official club website.

De Havilland, 20, was released by Fulham at the end of last season.

He has been weighing up his options since the end of June and has now found a new home.

Portsmouth trial

Portsmouth have been taking a look at him on trial over recent times, as reported by The News.

However, it appears the League One side have decided not to offer him a contract and Barnet have now swooped in.

‘Very good football brain’…

The Bees’ boss, Dean Brennan, has said: “Ryan has a very good football brain and is technically brilliant. He can play comfortably with both feet and has a very good work ethic.

“We are pleased to have him onboard because he is young and hungry, which are the type of players we want at our Club.”

Career to date

De Havilland played in the academy at Reading as a youngster before switching to Fulham.

He went on to make three first-team appearances for the Cottagers, all of which came in the EFL Trophy.

The midfielder was a regular for their Under-18s side before making the step up to the Under-23s.

De Havilland made a total of 25 appearances in the Premier League 2, chipping in with two goals and two assists altogether.

New club

He will be looking to get plenty of game time in the National League with his new club Barnet now and has been handed the number 33 shirt.

The Bees beat Stockport County 2-1 away last night.