Sunderland have suffered a fall from grace over recent seasons; successive relegations taking them from the Premier League to League One.

Sunderland fans have borne all these troubles and upsets well and still turn up in their droves for every home game. The Black Cats currently sit handily placed in 4th in the League One table.

This season is one that comes under the new ownership of new French owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus. It has been a season of changes and another one is just around the corner:

NUFC set for managerial appointment… understand Elliott Dickman will be confirmed as new U23s boss this week, moving from Sunderland, where he has spent past 26 years as youth player, academy coach and, since 2017, U23 head coach. (Apologies for mid-90s ClubCall teaser) — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) October 27, 2021

Newcastle United, bitter local rivals of Sunderland, look set to poach Dickman who, as reporter Craig Hope notes, has been involved with the Wearsiders for 26 years.

Dickman had his playing career cut short after calling it a day in October 1998, a persistent hip injury forcing him into management. He came up through the coaching ranks at the Stadium of Light, starting with the Under-18s and graduating to the Under-23s.

His record at Sunderland stands at 126 matches managed, matches where he’s won 25, drawn 20 and lost 81 games. That record, however, is not an obstacle to Newcastle United and their ambitions.

Dickman, who broke his leg in a staff game at Sunderland this year, is obviously highly thought of by the Magpies who themselves are under new management.

He’s put the hard yards in at the Stadium of Light and, as Craig Hope indicates, looks set for a move to a bigger pond with Newcastle United and their Under-23s.

It is likely to be a move that will not be taken too nicely amongst sections of the Sunderland support. This is a feeling amplified by who he is purported to be moving to – Sunderland’s most bitter rivals.