Alan Nixon reports that Oldham Athletic appear to have paid off their outstanding transfer fees.

Oldham Athletic were placed under tightening transfer restrictions earlier this month following a breach of English Football League regulations.

As per a report from The Oldham Times, the breach in EFL regulations related to ‘missed transfer or compensation payments’ – or Regulation 51.2.3 as previously seen on the EFL’s embargo reporting service.

But now that charge has been removed from under Oldham Athletic’s on said embargo reporting service, suggesting that the club have paid off their outstanding transfer or compensation fees.

The Sun reporter Nixon tweeted earlier today:

Oldham. Looks like the outstanding transfer bill has been paid. No longer in their EFL crime sheet. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 27, 2021

The League Two club were already operating under transfer restrictions which limited manager Kieth Curle to free agent signings in the summer, put in place because the club took out an EFL loan during the pandemic.

Oldham Athletic currently sit in 21st-place of the League Two table. It’s been a tough start to the campaign for the Latics who’ve scored just 10 goals in their opening 14 fixtures, with only Carlisle United, Mansfield Town and Scunthorpe United sitting below them.

They face relegation from the Football League entirely but is still plenty enough time for them to fix matters on the pitch, and matters off it have certainly taken a step forward with this positive update.

Up next for Oldham Athletic is a home clash v Swindon Town this weekend.