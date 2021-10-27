‘Needs to be investigated’, ‘Farcical’ – Plenty of QPR fans left fuming at key moment in Sunderland defeat
QPR lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 last night.
QPR welcomed League One high-flyers Sunderland to west London last night, as both sides battled it out for a place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.
Though it was Lee Johnson’s side who would claim the win, doing so on penalties after a goalless draw.
But QPR fans and manager Mark Warburton were left fuming after the game following a certain refereeing decision – Charlie Austin had the ball in the back of the net on 80 minutes but controversially and, wrongly, it was ruled out for offside.
It eventually cost QPR a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and once again it shines a light on the standard of officiating in the English Football League, which is often a talking point after games.
See what these QPR fans have said on Twitter about the decision:
Miles onside, farcical
— Lee Newell (@leonardnewell) October 26, 2021
HE WAS MILES ONSIDE!!!!!!!!!!!
— Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) October 26, 2021
WHAT A JOKE. HE WAS A YARD ONSIDE FFS!
— Darren (@DazzerQPR) October 26, 2021
Wow! We have really upset the officials this season. How was that given offside @EFL @FA
— Antony Foster (@antonyfoster88) October 26, 2021
So far onside it’s not funny. Keith Stroud once again pic.twitter.com/JVFJzzKZhk
— Copsey2468 (@copsey2468) October 26, 2021
Action needs to be taken against the officials. That is a joke.
— CS10 (@Cps2300) October 26, 2021
Keith Stroud needs to be investigated like this isn’t even a joke anymore you can’t referee with this much bias lmao
— D (@qprdp) October 26, 2021