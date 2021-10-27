QPR lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 last night.

QPR welcomed League One high-flyers Sunderland to west London last night, as both sides battled it out for a place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Though it was Lee Johnson’s side who would claim the win, doing so on penalties after a goalless draw.

But QPR fans and manager Mark Warburton were left fuming after the game following a certain refereeing decision – Charlie Austin had the ball in the back of the net on 80 minutes but controversially and, wrongly, it was ruled out for offside.

It eventually cost QPR a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and once again it shines a light on the standard of officiating in the English Football League, which is often a talking point after games.

See what these QPR fans have said on Twitter about the decision: