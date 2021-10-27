QPR lost 1-0 at home to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 last night.

QPR welcomed League One high-flyers Sunderland to west London last night, as both sides battled it out for a place in the last eight of the Carabao Cup.

Though it was Lee Johnson’s side who would claim the win, doing so on penalties after a goalless draw.

But QPR fans and manager Mark Warburton were left fuming after the game following a certain refereeing decision – Charlie Austin had the ball in the back of the net on 80 minutes but controversially and, wrongly, it was ruled out for offside.

It eventually cost QPR a place in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup and once again it shines a light on the standard of officiating in the English Football League, which is often a talking point after games.

See what these QPR fans have said on Twitter about the decision:

Miles onside, farcical — Lee Newell (@leonardnewell) October 26, 2021

HE WAS MILES ONSIDE!!!!!!!!!!! — Josh Fenwick (@JoshFenwick23) October 26, 2021

WHAT A JOKE. HE WAS A YARD ONSIDE FFS! — Darren (@DazzerQPR) October 26, 2021

Wow! We have really upset the officials this season. How was that given offside @EFL @FA — Antony Foster (@antonyfoster88) October 26, 2021

So far onside it’s not funny. Keith Stroud once again pic.twitter.com/JVFJzzKZhk — Copsey2468 (@copsey2468) October 26, 2021

Action needs to be taken against the officials. That is a joke. — CS10 (@Cps2300) October 26, 2021