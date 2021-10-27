Sunderland manager Lee Johnson hopes to have Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur in the next round of the Carabao Cup, after overcoming QPR in the Round of 16 last night.

Sunderland won the game 3-1 on penalties after a goalless draw in west London.

League One high-flyers Sunderland enter into the quarter-finals of the competition and after the game, Sunderland boss Johnson was asked who he’d like to face in the next round.

“I’d love to have Arsenal away, or a Tottenham away, something like that. And then we’ll wait for the really big guns when it’s two legs,” he said.

Lee Johnson on who he wants next in the League Cup 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LMzwAEjh3b — The72 – We Love the #EFL (@_The72) October 26, 2021

Joining Sunderland in the last eight of the competition are Chelsea and Arsenal so far. Still to play are the likes of West Ham and Manchester City, Stoke City and Brentford, Preston North End and Liverpool, Burnley and Spurs and Leicester City and Brighton.

For the Black Cats, it’s the first time they’ve reached this stage of the EFL Cup since the 2000/01 season, back when it was named the Worthington’s Cup.