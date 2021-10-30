Leyton Orient host Hartlepool United in League Two on Saturday.

Leyton Orient welcome Hartlepool to East London on Saturday, as the O’s look to bounce back from four consecutive draws in front of a near sell-out crowd.

Kenny Jackett’s side go into tonight’s game in 10th-place in League Two – three points adrift of the newly-promoted Hartlepool side managed by Dave Challinor, as both sides sitting just outside the play-off places.

Team news

Paul Smyth has suffered a recurring issue in his recovery from recent hamstring problems, Jackett revealed this week, stating that he’s expected to miss Saturday’s match. Adam Thompson and Callum Reilly are nearing a return to fitness, however neither are expected back before the start of November.

Predicted XI

Vigouroux

James

Mitchell

Beckles

Ogie

Kyprianou

Pratley

Clay

Drinan

Smith

Archibald

There were some poor performances in the most recent draw at Stevenage, particularly going forward. Given the lack of creativity, it seems likely Jackett will look to switch to a back four, with Craig Clay coming into the side as a third central midfielder

Elsewhere, Jackett will have a decision up front, with Aaron Drinan and Ruel Sotiriou competing for a place in the starting lineup, with Archibald and Smith unlikely to get dropped along with the midfield duo of Kyprianou and Pratley, who clearly have the confidence of their manager.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.