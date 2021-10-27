Following the dismissal of Mick McCarthy, Cardiff City are looking for a new manager. On their shortlist is rumoured to be former player Rob Page.

McCarthy was sacked following a run of eight matches without a win. This included embarrassing losses to Blackburn Rovers, West Brom and rivals Swansea City. The final straw was the 2-0 defeat to Middlesbrough.

Many managers have been linked with the job including Chris Hughton and the return of Neil Harris. However, Page’s name being linked has raised the most eyebrows.

Page is currently the caretaker manager for the Wales national side and has split the opinions of the Welsh fans. He holds a 41.2% win-rate after seven wins from 17 matches which is an improvement of five wins from 15 matches as Wales’ Under-21s manager.

He is yet to manage at a club since 2017 when he was sacked by Northampton. In fact, he has only managed 127 club games which also includes his spell in charge of Port Vale. Across these spells in League One and Two, he managed a win % of 35.4%.

A good appointment?

Overall, he has had an underwhelming club management career. It would be a huge risk for Cardiff to appoint him especially with more experienced Championship managers available.

However, Page will offer a modern way of thinking. He has got Wales pressing and is open to tactical changes rather than sticking to a philosophy. This could give him the edge over the other candidates.

Up next for the Bluebirds is a trip to Stoke City this weekend, where Steve Morison will take caretaker charge.