Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has heaped praise on summer signing Braian Ojeda.

Ojeda, 21, is yet to make an appearance for Nottingham Forest’s first-team since signing from Paraguayan side Olimpia in the summer window.

However, after some outings for the club’s U23s side, Ojeda was named on the substitutes bench for Forest against Fulham at the weekend. He remained an unused sub, but it shows he’s in the thinking of new manager Steve Cooper as he looks to make an impact at the City Ground.

Now, fellow midfielder Ryan Yates has moved to heap praise on Ojeda.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, Yates spoke of the competition the young midfielder brings to Cooper’s ranks, revealing that he has looked “really bright” in training.

Here’s what Yates had to say on the summer arrival:

“The competition is really strong.

“Braian, who has come from Paraguay is a really, really good player. He’s been really bright in training and gives us something a little bit different.

“I’m sure he’ll get his chance. He’s really good.

“It’s really tough for him, having come over here, and he doesn’t really speak the language that well.

“You can just tell straight away from the first session, he’s very intense, and he wants to learn – you can’t really ask for more than that. He’s still quite young. It will take him time to adapt.”

What has Cooper had to say on Ojeda?

When asked about the midfielder’s inclusion on the bench against Fulham, Forest boss Cooper said his selection was a “step forward” as he continues to adapt to life in England with Nottingham Forest.

What next for Ojeda?

With Cooper’s words taken into consideration, it will be interesting to see if Ojeda is among the squad for Nottingham Forest’s tie against QPR on Friday night.

He certainly seems to have made a good impression on the training ground, so it will be interesting to see if that can translate into in-game performances when given his chance.