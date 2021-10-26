Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has admitted there was a mood of “pure anger” after drawing a third consecutive game.

Lincoln City held Sheffield Wednesday to a 1-1 draw last weekend, with Lewis Monstma’s header cancelling out Dennis Adeniran’s 55th-minute goal.

Following the tie, Adeniran has moved to shed some light on the dressing room mood after drawing a third consecutive game.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Wednesday’s summer signing admitted that there was a mood of “pure anger”, adding that they need to put on better performances if they want to turn draws into victories.

“Pure anger, because we’re drawing way too many games,” Adeniran replied when asked about the dressing room mood after three consecutive draws.

“We want to get the win and we can’t keep playing like that.

“Draws are not good enough. It’s pure anger in there because we set out there to win and we should be winning games like this and games like last week’s.”

Wednesday’s bid to return to winning ways

After draws against Lincoln, Cambridge United and AFC Wimbledon, Darren Moore’s side will be determined to get back to winning ways sooner rather than later.

The Owls have drawn six of their 14 League One games so far, winning five games and falling to three defeats.

Sheffield Wednesday get the chance to turn around their run of draws against Cheltenham Town this weekend. Michael Duff’s side sit in 13th spot so far after a decent start to life in the third-tier.

Three points for Wednesday could see them rise into the play-off spots if results elsewhere go their way, but they would at least be in touch with the top-six with a win.