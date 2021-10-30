Swansea City host Peterborough United at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

After a brilliant few days with victories over Cardiff City and West Bromwich Albion, the Swans came crashing back down after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Birmingham City.

The Swans will look to bounce back against the Posh, who are currently on a two-match winning run.

Team news

Flynn Downes missed the Birmingham game due to a hamstring injury and Jake Bidwell also missed the game due to the birth of his child, but there are no new injury concerns amongst the Swansea squad.

Bidwell is expected to come back into the side this weekend, but Russell Martin spoke to the club’s media team before the Birmingham game and advised that Downes was “to be assessed” ahead of Peterborough. Whether Downes will come back into the squad will depend on his fitness and how he does on the training pitch.

Predicted XI

Hamer

Laird

Naughton

Bennett

Manning

Bidwell

Grimes

Smith

Ntcham

Paterson

Piroe

Martin will have a week now to get his squad refreshed after three games in six days. The Birmingham game perhaps came too quickly for the Swans after a busy period, and the Swans boss advised “a free week is brilliant for us and it’s more time to work”.

The rest of the squad shouldn’t be altered too much, but expect Martin to bring back Bidwell in the team and possibly replace Joel Latibeaudiere.

Michael Obafemi will be pushing for a start after his debut goal off the bench against Birmingham, but expect Martin to remain with the deadly duo of Paterson and Piroe. Liam Walsh also made a positive impact after coming on against Birmingham, but again expect the midfielder to remain on the bench.