Oxford United midfielder Marcus McGuane is set to make a return to action after two months out, it has been reported.

The 22-year-old midfielder has been absent for much of Oxford United’s season so far.

McGuane was first sidelined through a thigh injury suffered in the early stages of the season and then tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month, forcing him into isolation.

However, after a spell on the sidelines, the former Arsenal and Barcelona man looks set to return.

This is Oxfordshire reports that McGuane is poised to make a return to action when Oxford United face Spurs’ U21s in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday night.

A return to action would mark his first appearance since August 24th, when he played 45 minutes in a Carabao Cup defeat to Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The battle for a starting spot

While speaking with This is Oxfordshire, Oxford United’s assistant manager Craig Short was full of praise for McGuane. He stated his desire to get some games into the midfielder as he makes his return to action.

There will be competition for a starting spot for McGuane, so it will be interesting to see if he can make his way back into the starting XI at the Kassam Stadium.

James Henry, Cameron Brannagan and Herbie Kane have been the go-to midfield trio so far this season, so it awaits to e seen if McGuane can dislodge any of the aforementioned three to break back into the side.