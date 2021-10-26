Lincoln City face Wigan Athletic tonight at the DW Stadium.

Lincoln travel to the North-West tonight hopeful and confident of getting all three points as they look to carry their impressive performance from Saturday into tonight’s game.

It’s been a rocky start to the season for Michael Appleton’s side as they currently sit 15th in the league table. Imps fans will be disappointed with the start their side have made to the season as they were expecting to build on last season’s success in reaching the play-off final. A win for Lincoln tonight would see them jump up to 12th spot in the table.

Team News

Lincoln will be with key defender Joe Walsh for tonight’s game as he suffered a quad strain in last weeks defeat to AFC Wimbledon.

Imps captain Liam Bridcutt remains a doubt due to a knee problem.

Striker Tom Hopper is also unavailable and will be for some time after he has suffered a stress fracture to his shin.

In his most recent interview Appleton revealed that they may just have to keep an eye on defender Adam Jackson due to the high frequency of matches at the minute and the lack of options at centre-back.

Opposition

Wigan have had a very successful start to the season as they currently sit in 3rd and a win for the Latics tonight could see them go top.

Leam Richardson’s side come into the game following a 2-0 win away at AFC Wimbledon, a side Lincoln lost to last week.

Lincoln City predicted XI

After hearing about how impressed Appleton was with Saturday’s performance and the injuries Lincoln face at the minute it wouldn’t be a surprise to see an unchanged team face Wigan tonight.

(4-3-3) Griffiths, Poole, Montsma, Jackson, Robson, Sorensen, McGrandles, Bishop, Scully, Fiorini, Maguire

Scored prediction

Wigan may just have too much quality against Lincoln tonight, a 2-1 victory would see them return to the top of the table. Wyke, McClean and Scully to be on the score-sheet.