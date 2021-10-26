Millwall talent Jayden Davis has completed a loan move away from The Den, with National League outfit Kings Lynn Town confirming his arrival.

Davis, 18, departs Millwall on a temporary basis in a bid to pick up some senior experience away from his parent club.

Given that there is no transfer window for non-league clubs, teams outside of the Football League are allowed to recruit players outside of the window. It gives EFL sides the chance to loan out some of their promising talents, which is what Millwall have looked to do here.

As confirmed on Kings Lynn Town’s official website, Davis has joined the club on a short-term loan deal.

The Millwall prodigy joins on a month-long deal initially and is available for selection as the Linnets face Boreham Wood on Tuesday night.

It will be interesting to see how Davis fares with Ian Culverhouse’s Kings Lynn side as Millwall look to give the promising talent the chance to impress away from The Den.

Millwall’s focus

With academy talent Davis sealing a loan move, the first-team will be remaining focused on their bid to rise up the table and maintain their strong form of late.

Gary Rowett’s side have lost only three times in their first 14 Championship games and are within touching distance of the play-off spots.

The Lions sit tied on points with six other sides, including 5th and 6th placed Luton Town and Middlesbrough.

A victory in their next game against Huddersfield Town could see them propelled into the top-six, so it will be interesting to see if Millwall can keep up their strong form and push on.