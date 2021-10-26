Barnsley’s George Miller has been on fire during his loan spell at Walsall.

Barnsley gave him the green light to join the League Two side in August for the duration of this season.

Miller, 23, has since scored seven goals in nine games for the Saddlers in the league.

He managed to bag a brace against Barrow last time out.

‘Credit to the gaffer’…

Miller has praised Walsall boss Matthew Taylor for helping him find his scoring touch. He has said, as per the club’s website:

“It’s credit to the gaffer. He’s given me confidence, he’s not pressuring me and he’s taken the restraints off me and let me do, not what I want, but what I feel comfortable with and that’s when I’ve been playing my best.

“Any manager who has given me that free reign, I’ve repaid and hopefully I can keep repaying him with goals so credit to him.”

Career to date

Miller started his career at Bury and broke into their first-team as a youngster.

Barnsley swooped to sign him in 2019 and he has since made nine first-team appearances for the Yorkshire club.

However, he is down the pecking order at Oakwell and was also loaned out to Scunthorpe United last season.

Could the Tykes recall him?

Barnsley are struggling in the Championship right now so it will be interesting to see if they decide to recall him this winter.

Miller is in red-hot form at the moment so could Markus Schopp be tempted to give him a chance?

Walsall will be praying he stays for the whole campaign and they are currently five points off the Play-Offs.