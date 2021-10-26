Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough is expecting a tough game against Tranmere Rovers this weekend.

Mansfield Town welcome Micky Mellon’s side to Field Mill on Saturday as they look to bounce back from their defeat to Exeter City last time out.

The Stags have made a slow start to the season and currently sat in 23rd in the league table.

They are only a point off safety behind Oldham Athletic and Carlisle United though and could rise out of the relegation zone if they beat Tranmere.

‘Great experience’…

Clough has shared his thoughts on the Whites, as per Mansfield’s official club website:

“Tranmere have great experience. (Peter) Clarke and (Jay) Spearing are two of the best players in the division and it will be a tough test.”

Asked whether he is still confident, he said: “Yeah, definitely. I think we showed that (we can pick up results) at the start of the season. Not just with our victories but against top teams like Bradford and Swindon, I think we competed with both of those sides.

“When a few of the injured players come back, hopefully this weekend with the two full-backs, (Elliott Hewitt and Stephen McLaughlin] they will improve us.”

Tranmere’s situation

Tranmere lost to Northampton Town last time out and will be looking to put things right against Mansfield.

Mellon’s men have made a solid start to the season and don’t concede many goals.

They are currently in 8th place and are only a point outside the Play-Offs as things stand.

Big game for the Stags

Mansfield need to start picking up some results to climb up the league table.

They have only won twice so far this term and will feel they shouldn’t be where they are in the table based on the players they have.