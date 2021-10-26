Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has hinted his side could look to strengthen their squad this winter.

Bristol Rovers could delve into the January transfer window to ‘upgrade’ some of the players they have.

The Pirates have made a slow start to life in League Two following their relegation from League One last term.

They are currently 18th in the table after four wins from their opening 14 games.

‘Upgrade some of the players and personnel’…

Speaking after their 3-1 home defeat to Newport County last time out, Barton said, as per a report by Bristol Live: “This is going to be a slog for us. It’s not going to be a season where we obliterate everybody. I think we had a lot of optimism coming into the season.

“We wanted to be positive and try to change the culture but it’s just going to be a hard grind, that’s what happens, it’s a case of getting out there.”

He added: “January will be another option for us to shuffle the deck and see if we can upgrade some of the players and personnel because we’re short in some departments because of injury and suspension today.”

Summer signings

It was a summer of transition at the Memorial Ground and they ended up bringing in 17 new faces.

However, it has taken the signings a while to all gel together and Barton is now open to the idea of bringing in more additions in January.

What next?

The pressure is growing on Barton to start getting some results.

Bristol Rovers are back in action this weekend and have a tricky test coming up away at Harrogate Town.