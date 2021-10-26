Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil has been tipped to be a future England international by former Black Cats ace Stephen Elliott.

Neil, 19, has emerged in Sunderland’s first-team this season, settling into Lee Johnson’s side well.

The South Sheilds-born talent has put in a string of strong performances for the Black Cats this season, featuring 16 times across all competitions. He has made 12 appearances in League One, chipping in with one goal and an impressive four assists.

Neil’s performances have drawn high praise, with former Sunderland man Stephen Elliott the latest to tip him for big things.

In his column for the Sunderland Echo, Elliott stated that he believes Neil can go on to play “at the highest level”, tipping the talented midfielder for a future in the England squad.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve watched Dan Neil closely this season and really believe he can go on and play at the highest level in time.

“He has everything you want from a central midfield player.

“He plays with his head up. He has a change of pace and his final ball, more often than not, is on the money. He has really grown into an important first team member and looks to be really enjoying himself.

“I would go as far to say that he could be a future England International further down the line. Hopefully, he can stay injury-free as if he does then the world is his oyster.”

The season ahead

If, as Elliott says, Neil can stay injury-free, there’s no reason as to why he can’t go on to have a big future in the game.

His performances in the middle of the park for Sunderland have stood out, displaying his obvious talent and ability.

If he can maintain a spot in Lee Johnson’s side this season as they bid for a long-awaited return to the Championship, it would be a significant achievement for the young midfielder.

Neil’s contract at the Stadium of Light runs out in 2023, so it may not be long before interest in the starlet begins to emerge if the club don’t tie him down to a new deal sooner rather than later.