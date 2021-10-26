Cardiff City’s former defender Greg Halford has called on the Bluebirds to raid Championship rivals Luton Town for manager Nathan Jones.

Cardiff City are on the hunt for a new manager after relieving Mick McCarthy of his duties in South Wales.

He departed the Bluebirds at the weekend after a run of eight consecutive losses, in which they conceded 19 goals and scored just one.

Now, the Championship side are on the hunt for a new manager, and former Cardiff City man Greg Halford has called on the club to raid one of their divisional rivals for a new boss.

Speaking on Twitter, Halford has called on his former club to “go and get” Luton Town boss Nathan Jones if they are in the market for a “young, up-and-coming type of coach“.

He said:

“If that’s the case. Go and get Nathan Jones from Luton. Young hungry unbelievable coach and Welsh (not a needed qualification).”

Jones’ Luton success

Jones has spent the vast majority of his managerial career with Luton Town, helping them in their rise up the divisions before departing for Stoke City midway through their League One-winning campaign.

His time with the Potters didn’t go to plan, but he has succeeded with Luton once again since returning in May 2020.

The Hatters seem to be a side on the up, so it would be a surprise to see him depart again.

Current candidates

The Sun on Sunday (24.10.21, pg. 62) has claimed that Chris Hughton and Chris Wilder are among the candidates for the role.

Michael Beale, who is currently assistant manager at Rangers, has also been linked with the vacant job at the Cardiff City Stadium.