Joe Allen is a doubt to feature for Stoke City in their Carabao Cup Round of 16 tie v Brentford on Wednesday evening.

Stoke City host Brentford in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 tomorrow evening.

The Potters take a break from Championship duties where they’ve lost their last three to drop out of top-six contention and into 9th-place after the opening 14 games of the season.

And the Potters could be without midfielder Allen tomorrow.

The 31-year-old needed stitches after the 2-1 loss at Millwall last weekend. He’s since trained with the club but a report from stokecityfc.com reveals that ‘question marks’ remain over whether or not he’ll be able to play a part in the clash v Brentford tomorrow evening.

Allen is now in his sixth season at Stoke City. The Welsh international has made 188 appearances in all competitions for the club and has featured 11 times in the Championship season, after injury limited him to just 18 league appearances last time round.

His return to the starting XI has definitely given Stoke City some added creativity in their bid for promotion from the Championship – Michael O’Neill’s side started the season in a strong vein of form but have since tailed off, though a top-six finish still remains very much on the cards.

The visit of Premier League high-flyers Brentford will present a touch challenge tomorrow – Thomas Frank will no doubt name a strong side as he bids for silverware with the Bees, but Stoke are a new-look side with a newfound air of attacking football to themselves, and they could yet pull off an upset tomorrow night.