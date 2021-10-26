Rangers’ first-team coach Michael Beale is a name on Cardiff City’s radar, reports BBC Sport.

Cardiff City parted ways with Mick McCarthy last weekend. He guided the club to a run of eight-straight defeats in the Championship, culminating at the hands of former manger Neil Warnock as his Middlesbrough side earned a 2-0 win over the Bluebirds last weekend.

Since, several names have been linked with the vacant position. The Sun on Sunday (24.10.21) linked both Chris Hughton and Chris Wilder, with former Chelsea assistant Jody Morris also in the running.

But Beale, 41, is the latest name added to the list of potential managers to take over the Welsh club.

Beale is currently working under Steven Gerrard at Rangers. He worked with the former Liverpool man at Anfield and has previous experiences with the likes of Sao Paulo and Chelsea, where he worked under the likes of Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Gus Hiddink.

What could Cardiff City fans expect from Beale?

At Rangers, Gerrard predominantly plays a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation. His style of play focuses on attacking football, and possession-based football and so we could expect that Beale would deploy that should he land the Cardiff City job.

Having that said, Beale has worked under some of the world’s most esteemed football managers, especially during his time at Chelsea and what’s more is the likes of Mourinho, Ancelotti and Hiddink all had their own styles.

Beale then could well have developed his own brand of football which draws form all of the above names.

He seems a wildcard choice at this point, especially so given Cardiff City’s recent appointments. But the club needs a new philosophy on the pitch and a maverick appointment like Beale could be exactly what Cardiff City needs.