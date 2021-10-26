Huddersfield Town boss Carlos Corberan has tipped Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill to become “one of the most important centre-backs” for England in the future.

Colwill, 18, has made a strong impression with Huddersfield Town in his first campaign of senior football.

The Chelsea loanee has put in a strong of impressive performances in a tight Huddersfield defence, helping keep five clean sheets and conceding just 10 goals in 10 Championship games when he has started.

Now, following his strong start to life at the John Smith’s Stadium, Colwill has received high praise from manager Carlos Corberan.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, the Terriers boss insisted that there are areas the young defender needs to keep improving in, but adding that he thinks Colwill will go on to become one of England’s “most important centre-backs” in the future.

Here’s what he had to say:

“He’s a very young player with a lot of things he is doing fantastically, and other things he needs to continue improving.

“My selection is never dependent on the player, it’s on the team. If he’s in my team it’s because I think he has the skills to help the team in that position.

“I think he’s going to be one of the most important centre-backs for this country in the future.