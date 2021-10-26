Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has revealed the club will consider recalling Dennis POlitic from his loan spell with Port Vale.

Politic, 21, linked up with Port Vale on a temporary basis in the summer.

The Bolton Wanderers prodigy spent the entirety of the 2020/21 campaign on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury pre-season 2020.

His move to Port Vale has given him the chance to get regular game time as he looks to get back to his dangerous best, which he is already showing flashes of.

Politic has managed two goals and one assist in four outings for Darrel Clarke’s Valiants and started his first game for the club at the weekend.

Now, amid the Romanian’s strong form, questions have been asked regarding a potential early return to Bolton Wanderers.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has now revealed the club will consider triggering their recall option in the January transfer window.

“Yes we do have an option (to recall him in January),” he said.

“Of course, it’s always something we’ll consider.

“That’s why we sent him on loan, that’s what we wanted to get out of the loan. He wanted and need to play regular football after what was a serious injury last season.

“Now he’s getting more of a run of games, Dennis is showing his form so obviously we’ll closely monitor it and see where he gets to come January.”

In the meantime…

A little over two months remains until the transfer window reopens, so Politic will be determined to nail down a spot in Port Vale’s starting XI and keep impressing in the meantime.

After 14 League Two games, Port Vale sit in an impressive 2nd place.

It will be interesting to see if Politic remains at Vale Park for the whole season and plays a role in a push for promotion or if he returns to Bolton early to help his parent club in their bid to impress on their return to League One football.