QPR boss Mark Warburton has revealed defender Lee Wallace could come back into contention against Blackpool on November 6th.

Wallace, 34, has been out of contention for much of QPR’s 2021/22 campaign after he was struck with a hamstring injury.

He started in the Rs’ first three Championship games but hasn’t featured since the 3-2 win over Middlesbrough back in August, remaining on the sidelines since.

However, after over two months on the sidelines, Wallace is closing in on a return to action.

As quoted by West London Sport, QPR boss Mark Warburton has said the experienced left-back has been back out on the pitch working his way back to full fitness.

He stated that the Scot won’t be in contention against Nottingham Forest but could make a return to the squad against Blackpool the following week.

Here’s what Warburton had to say:

“He’s probably a few days behind Sam. He’s been out on the pitch working with the sports science boys.

“I think Forest will be too soon for him, certainly. We’ll see how he goes the following week, whether he’s ready to be involved at Blackpool or not.”

Competition for a starting spot

With Wallace nearing a return to contention, it will be interesting to see how the battle for a starting spot on Warburton’s left-hand side pans out.

Sam McCallum has made the starting spot his own in Wallace’s absence. He has put in some impressive performances in that time too, managing two goals in seven appearances. When McCallum was sidelined alongside Wallace, Chris Willock filled in, though he has been deployed further forward for much of the season.

It will be interesting to see who emerges as Warburton’s first-choice left-sider, with McCallum and Wallace both solid options.