Luton Town have confirmed the return of former midfielder Alan McCormack, who has taken up a coaching role in the club’s academy.

McCormack, 37, retired from professional football earlier this year while on the books with Southend United.

The former Luton Town midfielder has remained out of the game since but now, it has been confirmed that he is back in football and back in familiar surroundings.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Luton Town have brought McCormack back to Kenilworth Road.

The Irishman returns to the Hatters to take up a coaching role within their academy set-up.

Upon the confirmation of McCormack’s return, Academy and Development manager Andy Awford revealed the experienced midfielder will be mainly working with the club’s U13s but will also be “around” the U18s side and the Development Squad.

A vast amount of playing experience

Over the course of his playing days, McCormack made over 500 appearances, so he joins the Hatters’ academy coaching team with a wealth of playing experience behind him.

He played a hefty 180 games for Southend United across three separate stints (one loan, two permanent) and also played over 100 times with Brentford from 2013 to 2017.

McCormack’s two-year spell with Luton Town saw two consecutive promotions. Along the way, he played 39 times for the Hatters, chipping in with one goal and two assists before his departure in the summer of 2019.