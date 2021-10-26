Middlesbrough tasked Neil Warnock with keeping the Teesside outfit in the Sky Bet Championship when he took over from Jonathan Woodgate.

Middlesbrough were in freefall at that time. Warnock stopped that and preserved the club’s Championship status. He improved their lot the following season, the Riverside outfit finishing 10th last season.

This season is only 14 games old – nearly a third of the way through – and Warnock has Boro in a play-off place. The Teessiders currently sit 6th in the table, one of six teams on 21 points.

Joint-leader in the scoring is Slovenian striker Andraz Sporar, a summer loan signing from Portuguese giants Sporting. According to Brazilian website Torcedores, Warnock’s side are eyeing up another big signing.

The player in their sights, writes Wilson Pimentel, is Internacional’s young right-back Heitor Rodrigues.

Who is Heitor Rodrigues?

Rodrigues is a 20-year-old right-back who has come up through the system at Brazilian side Internacional.

Since breaking through into the first-team plans of El Colorado, Rodrigues has gone on to make 49 appearances in Serie A – Brazilian football’s top-tier competition.

Those 49 league appearances run alongside six in the Copa Libertadores and one in the Copa do Brasil. In all competitions, the youngster has scored one goal and provided seven assists.

What do Torcedores say on Boro’s interest?

Torcedores’ writer Pimentel writes that Warnock’s Middlesbrough “is willing to invest 5 million euros [£4.2million] in hiring the 20-year-old.”

Pimentel then goes on to add that Warnock is “the biggest enthusiast” and has been following the youngster’s career.

However, he does add that a potential stumbling block could be Middlesbrough’s valuation. Pimentel writes that Internacional “does not intend to open conversations [on any deal for Rodrigues] for less than 10 million euros.”

A second issue that could stymie Middlesbrough interest further is that Italian giants, Fiorentina, have also “probed the situation” regarding his availability.

Contract-wise, Rodrigues is signed up to Internacional until the end of December 2022. He also has a release/penalty clause starting at 15 million euros.

Thoughts?

A move of this magnitude by Middlesbrough would certainly raise a number of eyebrows and rightly so.

Heitor Rodrigues is an up-and-coming youngster at Internacional and one who would arrive on Teesside with experience at the highest level in Brazilian football.

Of course, for such talent there is a price to pay and that price could be very high. Boro are said to be interested at around £4.2million; Internacional not willing to negotiate until a figure of £8.4million is tabled.

Alongside that amount, there is the not-too-small issue of a £12.6milion release/penalty clause to consider. All-in-all, the cost involved might be a bridge too far for Middlesbrough to contemplate when the January transfer window opens.