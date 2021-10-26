Birmingham City youngster Jobe Bellingham is being linked with a move to Borussia Dortmund.

Birmingham City’s young prospect is being eyed for a reunion with his brother, Jude, by the Bundesliga giants according to a report by German news outlet Bild.

Bellingham, 16, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and is looking to follow in the footsteps of England international Jude over the next couple of years.

Bild say Dortmund could try and lure him away from St. Andrews as they look to further bolster their ranks.

Causing a stir

Bellingham has risen up through the academy at Birmingham and has made the bench for their first-team in a couple of Carabao Cup games this season.

He has made the step up to the Under-23s over recent times despite his tender age.

The Blues won’t want to lose another promising talent but could face a battle to keep him in the Midlands.

How’s his brother doing?

Jude Bellingham has been a real hit since Dortmund swooped to sign him last year.

The 18-year-old has already racked up 60 appearances for the European giants since his move there and has chipped in with seven goals.

He is under contract at Signal Iduna Park until 2025 and it will be interesting to see if his little brother makes the same switch.