Liam Edwards is set to feature for Bolton Wanderers’ reserve side this afternoon, as he steps up his return from injury.

Edwards, 25, suffered a serious knee injury at the start of last year. The defender hasn’t featured since, but the club have today revealed that Edwards is set to make a return to the reserves side.

The Englishman has been in training with the first-team for the past few weeks.

Formerly of the Stoke City youth academy, he only has six league appearances to his name in a Bolton shirt, all coming in the 2019/20 League One campaign in which his side were relegated.

He spent the previous season on loan with Southport in the National League North where he featured 22 times in the league, returning to Bolton as a promising member of the first-team.

His injury blow was obviously very severe and it’s since ruled him out for nearly two years.

But he’s set to make his return to action for Bolton’s reserves today and soon, Ian Evatt will be hoping that he’s available for selection in the first-team.

After a bright start to life back in League One, Bolton have since dropped down into 12th-place of the table following a run of four games without a win.

Three of those were defeats, but Evatt’s side avoided a fourth-straight defeat with a 2-2 comeback draw at home to Gillingham last time out.

With 25 goals conceded in 15 League One outings so far this term, a defensive addition in Edwards will be much-welcomed for Evatt as he tries to get Bolton back in form and back on course for what would be an impressive top-six finish in League One this season.