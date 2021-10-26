Former Tranmere Rovers boss Mike Jackson is set to be named as the permanent manager of Burnley Under-23s, as per a report by Lancashire Live.

He has been in interim charge of the Clarets’ development side since the summer.

Jackson, 47, has done enough during his spell with the Lancashire side to land himself the full-time gig.

He managed Tranmere in League Two last season but his tenure at Prenton Park didn’t work out.

Brief spell

Jackson got the Whites’ job in July 2020 having previously been the assistant to Micky Mellon.

He took over as the number one for the Merseyside club when Mellon left for Dundee United last summer.

However, he struggled to make an impact and won just three out of his opening 13 games at the helm.

Tranmere decided to sack him in October last year.

Career

The Runcorn-born man spent his playing career as a defender with spells at Crewe Alexandra, Preston North End, Bury, Tranmere and Blackpool.

He then retired in 2010 and held various coaching roles at Shrewsbury Town before he ended up at Tranmere.

What now?

Burnley are poised to name him as their new permanent Under-23s manager as Jackson embarks on a new chapter in his career.

Tranmere’s current situation

Jackson’s former club have his ex-colleague Mellon back at the helm.

They lost 2-0 at home to Northampton Town last time out but have still made a strong start to the season.

Tranmere are back in action on Saturday against Mansfield Town away.