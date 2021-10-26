Spennymoor Town have signed Aaron Cunningham following his departure from Hartlepool United.

The non-league side have decided to hand a contract to the defender, as announced by their official club website.

Cunningham, 23, was released by Hartlepool at the end of last season.

He could make his debut for his new club this evening against AFC Fylde.

‘Delighted’…

Spennymoor boss Tommy Miller has said: “I am delighted that Aaron has agreed to join us at Spennymoor.

“We have been trying to get another defender in over the last few weeks, and by bringing in Aaron we have someone who gives us good options as he can play anywhere across the back line.

“Having played at a higher level with Hartlepool and with his experience at Blyth, he knows all about the National League North.

“He was released from Pools in the summer and after recovering from an operation he is ready to kick on with us. He is a welcome addition to the squad.”

Career to date

Cunningham rose up through the youth ranks at Hartlepool and went on to make 18 appearances for their first-team in all competitions.

He also had a couple of loan spells away at Blyth Spartans to gain experience.

He has been unfortunate with injuries over recent years and the Pools made the tough decision not to extend his deal after their promotion to League Two.

New home

Cunningham will be keen to get plenty of minutes this season in the National League North.

Spennymoor have a few ex-Hartlepool players in their squad such as Joe Tait, Carl Magnay and Jason Kennedy.