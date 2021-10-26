Cambridge United are poised to sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Tomas Holy on an emergency loan, according to a report by the East Anglian Daily Times.

Cambridge United have been forced to search for a new ‘keeper after Dimitar Mitov’s injury.

Holy, 29, has fallen down the pecking order at Ipswich and is being given the green light to head out on loan.

The U’s hope to complete the deal today in time for their game against Doncaster Rovers this evening.

Out-of-favour

Holy made the move to Portman Road in 2019 and has since made 65 appearances for the Tractor Boys since then.

However, he is now their third choice between the sticks behind Christian Walton and Václav Hladký.

Prior to his move to East Anglia, Holy had caught the eye with fellow League One side Gillingham.

He spent three years with the Gills and made 107 appearances before he was lured away.

Early career

Holy had spells at Sparta Prague, FK Viktoria Žižkov and FC Fastav Zlín in his native Czech Republic before he moved to England.

Current situation

He is in the final 12 months of his contract at Ipswich and it seems unlikely they will extend his deal at this moment in time.

A loan move to Cambridge now will allow him to get some game time under his belt.

This switch suits both parties as it allows Paul Cook’s side to clear some space in their squad and gives the U’s an experienced League One goalkeeper to rely on.