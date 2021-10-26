Charlton Athletic’s George Dobson has had to bide his time for opportunities this season.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign him over the summer from Sunderland.

Dobson, 23, has made six appearances in the league since his move to the Valley.

However, he found himself left out for Nigel Adkins’ last six league games at the helm.

Dobson then returned to the side under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson and helped the Addicks beat former club Sunderland last time out.

‘I didn’t let it affect me’…

He has opened up about being excluded from the squad over recent times, as per the club’s official club website: “It’s one of them for me; I was actually in this situation at Sunderland about a year ago and I probably found it tough not playing, not being involved at all. I couldn’t really get my head around it.

“I’ve learnt from that a lot and this time, obviously I’m disappointed to not be playing, I didn’t let it affect me. I tried to work harder in the gym, work on extras because you never know when you’re going to get your opportunity and obviously for me it was today.

“I feel like by staying mentally strong and putting in the extra work I felt like I was ready for my opportunity.”

Important player?

Dobson could prove to be a big player under Jackson now and will be eager to nail down a regular spot in their midfield.

He has plenty of playing League One football from his spells at Walsall, AFC Wimbledon and Sunderland.

What next?

There is no mid-week game for Charlton this week and they are back in action on Saturday at home to Doncaster Rovers.

A win over Richie Wellens’ side could see the Addicks rise out of the bottom four.