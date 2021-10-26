Scunthorpe United boss Neil Cox has provided an injury update.

Scunthorpe United picked up a big three points over the weekend after beating Crawley Town.

The Iron beat John Yem’s side 2-1 in only their second win of the season.

They have started to put together some decent performances over recent matches to give their fans hope they can stay up in League Two this term.

Scunthorpe drew away at Barrow last Tuesday before their triumph over Crawley meaning they are now unbeaten in their last two games.

Speaking after their win on Saturday, Cox delivered some injury updates for his squad.

He told BBC Humberside Sport:

Myles Hippolyte

“Myles is struggling with a stiff back. Obviously he’s had an upset stomach in the (last) week and he’s played three games. He was blowing a little bit, he admitted it.”

George Taft

“We hope it’s a kick. He got it the other night. I’ve still got no other centre-halves available so he has to carry on. We’ve got a bare week now so we can rest him for a couple of days.”

Manny Onariase

“Manny’s got a tight hip. I’ve got nobody else to play at the moment and really I shouldn’t be playing him.”

Others

Cox also touched on the fact his side were playing a match behind closed doors on Monday.

He said Alex Kenyon, Aaron Jarvis and Tyrone O’Neill would get some minutes as well as some younger players.

What next?

There is no mid-week game for Scunthorpe this week so all their focus is on their trip to Colchester United this weekend.

A win against the U’s could see the Iron rise out of the relegation zone.

Hayden Mullin’s side are currently 19th in the league and are three points above Scunnty.