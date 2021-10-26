Wigan Athletic are back in action tonight against Lincoln City.

Wigan Athletic welcome Lincoln City to the North West as they look to build on their 2-0 win at AFC Wimbledon last time out.

The Latics lost their last game at the DW Stadium to MK Dons and will be eager to put things right on home soil this evening.

Leam Richardson’s side are currently 3rd in the league table.

They would leapfrog Plymouth Argyle and Wycombe Wanderers to go top of the table tonight if they win.

Team news

Jordan Cousins is out with a hamstring injury and faces a few weeks on the sidelines.

Joe Bennett is also still out of action and is yet to make his debut.

Thelo Aasgaard played for the Under-23s last week and is edging closer to his return, whilst goalkeeper Jamie Jones has returned to the bench over recent games.

Opposition

Lincoln got to the Play-Off final last season but have started the new campaign slowly.

Michael Appleton’s men are currently 15th in the league after four wins in 14 games.

They picked up a useful point away at Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.

Wigan line-up

(4-2-3-1) – Ben Amos, Max Power, Kell Watts, Jack Whatmough, Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Naylor, Tom Bayliss, Callum Lang, Will Keane, James McClean, Charlie Wyke.



Prediction

Wigan’s sights will be firmly set on returning to the summit this evening and they could be too strong for Lincoln. 2-1, Keane and Lang to score.