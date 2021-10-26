Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has revealed that Bradley Dack is ‘back on the grass’ as he steps up his return to fitness.

Dack, 27, has endured some torrid luck with injury over the past two seasons. The midfielder became a fan favourite at Ewood Park after netting 34 league goals in the 2017/18 and 2018/19 seasons combined, but would pick up a serious knee injury late on in 2019.

It ruled him out for the remainder of that campaign and almost a year-to-the-day after sustaining that injury, he picked up another serious knee injury, this time in his other knee.

He underwent surgery and hasn’t featured since. But a report from Lancashire Telegraph has now revealed that Dack is ‘working to an eight to 10 week timescale’ with manager Mowbray having this to say on the midfielder:

“He’s on the grass now, running, he’s around the training ground every day, running up and down the pitches every day with the physios.

“He’s impacting on our team meetings, he watches the games, he has an opinion on the team and little aspects, as all the players have a right to give their opinion in the team meetings, Bradley is getting involved in that.

“It’s telling me that he’s feeling he can impact in the not too distant future.

“When I say that I think early New Year, December he might have his boots on and be joining in with the warm-ups but I wouldn’t think he would be impacting the team before the New Year.”

Return of the Dack

There’s no doubting that Dack’s return will be a huge plus for Rovers. Mowbray likes to play a lot of attacking football at the club and he’s managed to perform well in Dack’s absence, and after the loss of Adam Armstrong too.

His side sit in 12th-place of the Championship table after many expected them to struggle this season. Ben Brereton Diaz has really stepped up to the plate and if Dack can return in or around New Year, then those two could make for a really formidable attacking duo.

A top-six finish isn’t beyond Rovers’ reach – they ended a run of four games without a win by beating Reading last time out and have some tough fixtures in the build up to New Year, with a trip to Derby County on the cards this weekend.

Fans will be hopeful of Dack’s imminent return, and hopeful that he still has his goal-scoring touch.