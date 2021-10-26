American businessman Chris Kirchner emerged as a front runner to take over at crisis club Derby County last night.

Kirchner, 34, is a famed businessman who’s made his fortune through his global logistics business Slync.io.

Alan Nixon outed him as a front runner to take over at Pride Park last night and soon after, Kirchner’s name was appearing all over British media.

It’s started something of a frenzy among Derby County fans on Twitter who fled to Kirchner’s personal profile.

He addressed them, tweeting openly and positively about his takeover bid and the stage that it’s at. Kirchner revealed that he’s signed a non-disclosure agreement and so he can’t give away too much, but he’s provided the Rams’ administrators with proof of funding – £100million which has enabled him to get as far as he has in his takeover bid:

But again, I promised honesty However I’ve done well enough to acquire and fund a club. The administrators are very diligent and required a minimum of £100M in proof of liquidity to even get to the point I am at in the process. 2) No hot dogs or cheerleaders planned at this point — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday (24.10.21) recently that the administrators were set to ask potential buyers to cough up £50million as the opening ‘formal offer’, whilst also mentioning that the administrators were set to ask any potential buyers for some soft loans to help cover the costs of wages over the coming week and months.

Kirchner clearly has sufficient funds to help Derby County through this tough period, and to potentially take control of the club.

Previously though, Nixon had also revealed (Sun on Sunday, 17.10.21) that the English Football League were set to ask Derby County’s administrators to prove they have funding to cover the cost of wages for the entirety of this season, or face a strict January transfer embargo.

The news of Kirchner’s proof of funding then takes on even more importance in the grand scheme of things at Derby County, and commenting on that, Nixon said last night:

The 100m referred to would probably be the cost of the deal … and the funds available for the next two years that they EFL prefer to see. If you have 100m to put into this project what does that tell you about the chap’s overall wealth? https://t.co/yd2c4pi7EW — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 25, 2021

So what is the next stage?

The EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test it seems…

Think EFL test is the next significant stage https://t.co/j15rHvv7ui — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 25, 2021

Nixon has earlier revealed that Kirchner faced a fresh stumbling block in his takeover bid but gave no indication as to what it might be.

The EFL’s owners’ and directors’ test has its controversies but it’s a necessary part of any takeover process, and it’s also one that can take some time.

But on the whole, Kirchner’s bid looks as positive and as genuine as any that have come forward so far. He’s a young entrepreneur and taking a look at online reports and him and his business it’s clear that hes a visionary, with ambitions that have no ceiling.

He could be the ideal man to give Derby County the future that Mel Morris couldn’t. But things are still in the earliest of stages, and so fans will do well not to get carried away at this point.