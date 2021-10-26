Sunderland travel to QPR in the Carabao Cup Round of 16 tonight.

Sunderland make the trip down to west London to face Championship contenders QPR in the Carabao Cup last night, as they vie for a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

The Black Cats will be full of confidence after their impressive start to the campaign – they sit in 4th-place of the League One table after an unexpected loss at home to Charlton Athletic last weekend, having beaten the likes of Port Vale, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic on their road to the Carabao Cup Round of 16.

Manager Lee Johnson though is expected to make several changes to his side as he prioritises League One action in the coming weeks.

A report from Chronicle Live has revealed that several injured names could return to the starting XI including Corry Evans, Lynden Gooch, Frederik Alves and Leon Dajaku.

The same report also predicts that names such as Bailey Wright, Lee Burge and Denver Hume could also start as they’ve not had much playing time in League One over recent weeks.

Elsewhere, Johnson says Alex Pritchard is ’50/50′ to feature v QPR tonight.

Sunderland v QPR will make for a really interesting match up – Mark Warburton’s side have been solid but inconsistent this season, and they’ve proved that they can be beaten by teams with a bit of organisation.

The Black Cats have been more consistent in their League One campaign but coming off the back of that Charlton defeat, could this prove the start of a tough run of form for Sunderland?

The game kicks off at 7:45pm tonight.