Reports broke last night which outed American businessman Chris Kirchner as not only an interested party in taking over at Derby County, but as a front runner too.

Kirchner, 34, is an American businessman who’s made his fortune in the world of global logistics.

His business, Slync.io, has ties within several sports including golf, NHL and Formula 1 and now he looks as though he could break into the world of football (or soccer as he might call it) with a potential takeover at Pride Park.

Reports named him as an interested party yesterday evening before The Sun’s Alan Nixon outed him as the front runner among several other interested parties.

It got many Derby County fans online talking, and many turned to Kirchner’s Twitter profile where he had a series of messages for those excited Rams fans.

Earlier in the month, Derby County’s administrators released a series of non-disclosure agreements to some serious bidders as part of the takeover process. Kirchner is one of those who received an NDA:

Kirchner’s enthusiasm, youth and entrepreneurship has gotten Derby County fans optimistic about his potential takeover.

There were no such reports of his personal wealth online, despite Nixon tweeting yesterday evening to say that ‘those close to’ Kirchner claim he’s a billionaire.

But Kirchner cleared that up, tweeting:

But Kirchner has at least £100million in ‘proof of liquidity’ – double what Nixon revealed (Sun on Sunday, 24.10.21) the the club’s administrators would ask potential buyers to front as a starting bid for the club, and more than the club’s reported debts.

Also, Kirchner was confirmed to be in attendance at Pride Park during Derby County’s draw v Luton Town last week and hes set to be in attendance at Pride Park this weekend when Wayne Rooney’s side welcome Blackburn Rovers:

Kirchner continued:

Everything seems positive about Kirchner’s potential Pride Park takeover. It’s obviously still in the early stages but he appears to be the only interested party to have taken to social media in the way he has, to not only confirm his interest but to also address the Derby County supporters.

Though they’ve been bitten in the past. Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso’s bids both looked promising at one point but something about Kirchner seems legit.

It’ll be hard for fans to not get carried away about Kirchner’s potential takeover, but it’s an exciting update on Derby COunty’s situation