Reports broke last night which outed American businessman Chris Kirchner as not only an interested party in taking over at Derby County, but as a front runner too.

Kirchner, 34, is an American businessman who’s made his fortune in the world of global logistics.

His business, Slync.io, has ties within several sports including golf, NHL and Formula 1 and now he looks as though he could break into the world of football (or soccer as he might call it) with a potential takeover at Pride Park.

Reports named him as an interested party yesterday evening before The Sun’s Alan Nixon outed him as the front runner among several other interested parties.

It got many Derby County fans online talking, and many turned to Kirchner’s Twitter profile where he had a series of messages for those excited Rams fans.

Welcome to many of my new followers… I appreciate the kind words I’ve received from many of you. It’s hard to respond to them all (any public attention is a bit foreign as my companies are private, hence the difficulties finding any information on them) but wanted to thank you — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Earlier in the month, Derby County’s administrators released a series of non-disclosure agreements to some serious bidders as part of the takeover process. Kirchner is one of those who received an NDA:

For your support as I work through this process. Out of legal obligation regarding the NDAs I cannot comment on the specifics of my offer, specifics of the status of the club or squad, and details of that nature. We were sensitive of those obligations with my letter and — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Kirchner’s enthusiasm, youth and entrepreneurship has gotten Derby County fans optimistic about his potential takeover.

There were no such reports of his personal wealth online, despite Nixon tweeting yesterday evening to say that ‘those close to’ Kirchner claim he’s a billionaire.

But Kirchner cleared that up, tweeting:

Notified the administrators ahead of its release. In the interest of transparency (and backing up the values that I shared in my letter) I’ll share some things I’ve seen questioned the most and dispel a few myths floating. 1) I’m not a billionaire… not sure this matters — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

But Kirchner has at least £100million in ‘proof of liquidity’ – double what Nixon revealed (Sun on Sunday, 24.10.21) the the club’s administrators would ask potential buyers to front as a starting bid for the club, and more than the club’s reported debts.

But again, I promised honesty However I’ve done well enough to acquire and fund a club. The administrators are very diligent and required a minimum of £100M in proof of liquidity to even get to the point I am at in the process. 2) No hot dogs or cheerleaders planned at this point — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Also, Kirchner was confirmed to be in attendance at Pride Park during Derby County’s draw v Luton Town last week and hes set to be in attendance at Pride Park this weekend when Wayne Rooney’s side welcome Blackburn Rovers:

3) I will be attending the match on Saturday against Blackburn. 4) As things go with this process I will continue to share as I am legally able to while being respectful of the EFL and the administrators. They are both doing a wonderful job, care about the future of the club — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Kirchner continued:

And will not let anything like some of the past public debacles happen again. The EFL are clear that they want sustainable and fiscally responsible clubs that will last for generations. As a fan those are a few of the things I would want to know, so I thought it would be right to — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Share with all of you. Have a great evening and we will see you soon! – CK — Chris Kirchner (@cskirchner) October 25, 2021

Everything seems positive about Kirchner’s potential Pride Park takeover. It’s obviously still in the early stages but he appears to be the only interested party to have taken to social media in the way he has, to not only confirm his interest but to also address the Derby County supporters.

Though they’ve been bitten in the past. Sheikh Khaled and Erik Alonso’s bids both looked promising at one point but something about Kirchner seems legit.

It’ll be hard for fans to not get carried away about Kirchner’s potential takeover, but it’s an exciting update on Derby COunty’s situation