American businessman Chris Kirchner is the ‘front runner’ to take over at Derby County, says Alan Nixon.

Kirchner, 34, confirmed his interest in taking over Derby County this week and has penned an open letter to Derby County fans, expressing his desire to bring the club out of administration.

The businessman co-founded the global software and logistics company Slync.oi.

He attended Derby County’s draw v Luton Town at Pride Park last week alongside some other confirmed suitors of the Rams, including Garry Cook.

Now though, The Sun reporter Nixon has taken to Twitter to confirm that Kirchner is the ‘front runner’ to take over the crisis club, but pointed out that there is a ‘new’ hurdle for his to surpass in his takeover bid:

Derby. Kirchner is front runner. Hopefully more online soon. Deffo in paper. Been in for a bit. Serious guy by all accounts. Still hurdles to cross. Including a new one. However a positive day. As for wealth … those who know believe him to be a billionaire. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) October 25, 2021

For Derby County then, this is obviously positive news.

There’s been no shortage of reported buyers for the club but with reports across the British media confirming his interest, and now Nixon confirming that Kirchner is indeed the front runner, it suggests that the American is certainly in pole position.

The only negative to take here is the ‘new’ hurdle that Kirchner faces.

What it might be is literally anyone’s guess. Nixon reported in The Sun on Sunday yesterday (24.10.21) that the club are set to ask potential new buyers for some soft loans to help keep on top of wages, and probably to keep the EFL at bay too as they look to impose further transfer restrictions on the club this coming January.

But reports of Kirchner should make for optimistic reading. Little over a month after entering into administration the club seems to have a leading candidate to take over and hopefully get the club back on its feet after some tough years.