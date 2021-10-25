Swindon Town’s Dion Conroy sat out again for their defeat to Bradford City over the weekend.

Swindon Town will be hoping to have him back for their trip to Oldham Athletic on Saturday.

Conroy, 25, missed the clash against the Bantams due to a ‘minor’ injury, as per the club’s official website.

He also didn’t play last Tuesday against Sutton United.

‘Good news’…

Swindon boss, Ben Garner, last provided an update on his situation on Friday saying he is due to return to training this week.

He said, as per a report by the Swindon Advertiser: “He should be back in training for the early part of next week, which is good news.

“We knew it was fairly minor, so it wasn’t a concern. We knew it was a matter of days rather than weeks. He can get back into training next week, which is good news.”

Important player

Getting Conroy back out there as soon as possible will be a boost to the Robins.

He has been on the books at the County Ground since 2017 having previously been with London duo Fulham and Chelsea.

The centre-back has since made 95 appearances for the Wiltshire club in all competitions.

What next

Garner’s side are back in action this weekend against lowly Oldham and will see that game as a big chance to get back to winning ways.

The Robins have made a strong start to the season and are currently 6th in the league table.

They are only a point outside the automatic promotion places and could have Conroy back for their trip to the North West.