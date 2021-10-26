Preston North End face an injury blow to on loan winger Josh Murphy after suffering ligament damage in training.

The 26-year-old Cardiff City winger made the loan move to Lancashire in the summer.

The former Norwich City man has struggled for minutes on the pitch so far this season under Frankie McAvoy as he is yet to make a start and has only gathered a total of 70 minutes off the bench.

In McAvoy’s latest interview it was revealed that Murphy will have to wait a while longer to get a chance to impress on the pitch. The Lilywhites boss stated that Murphy has suffered ligament damage to his ankle when changing direction at speed in Friday’s training session ahead of the Blackpool encounter.

There’s no confirmed return date for Murphy yet, but McAvoy confirmed that it will be a matter of weeks before the athletic winger returns to action.

Next up for Preston North End is a Carabao Cup fourth round tie against a high-flying Liverpool side at Deepdale.

McAvoy gave brief updates on Ched Evans, Matthew Olosunde and Ali McCann, who have all been recent visitors to the treatment room. He established that Evans still out and won’t be available for Wednesday’s game, Olosunde improved his fitness in an inter-squad game on Saturday and McCann is available for the match and is in full contention for making the squad.

The game kicks off at 7:45pm on Wednesday evening and is available to watch on Sky Sports Football.