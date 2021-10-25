Sunderland’s Josh Hawkes has suffered a hamstring injury on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

The midfielder is facing a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

Hawkes, 22, was substituted off in Tranmere’s draw against Harrogate Town on Tuesday last week.

He then sat out of their defeat to Northampton Town over the weekend.

‘See how it goes’…

Their boss, Micky Mellon, has provided an update on his situation and has told the club’s official YouTube channel: “A couple of weeks (he’s out for) I think. We’ll see how it goes. He’s a young, fit boy and we’ve got good medical people here so we’ll work hard to try and get him back as quick as we can.”

Impressed so far

Hawkes has been a hit on loan at Tranmere so far and they will be hoping they can get him back out there as soon as possible.

They missed him against the Cobblers in their 2-0 home loss.

Sunderland let him leave

Sunderland gave him the green light to drop into League Two to get more game time under his belt.

He joined the Black Cats in September 2020 on a two-year deal which means he is due to become a free agent next summer as it stands.

Hawkes has played twice for their first-team since his move there but has mainly been used in their Under-23s.

Prior to his move to the Stadium of Light, he caught the eye at Hartlepool United and scored 13 goals in 63 games for the Pools.