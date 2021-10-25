Sunderland’s loaned in defender Callum Doyle has said the fans’ support is one of the main reasons behind his decision to join the club.

Doyle, 18, has become a regular starter for Sunderland in his first loan spell away from parent club Manchester City.

The talented defender had only played youth football before this season but has taken well to life in League One, successfully cementing a spot in Lee Johnson’s side.

Across all competitions, Doyle has played 13 times for the Black Cats this season, starting in 11 of Sunderland’s League One games so far.

Now, after a decent start to life at the Stadium of Light, Doyle has opened up on one of the main reasons behind his loan move to Sunderland while speaking with the Shields Gazette.

“It’s a big challenge but it’s great that you have the fans behind you and it really gets you up for the game,” Doyle said when asked what it’s like playing in front of Sunderland’s home fans.

“It’s one of the reasons I came here to experience the crowd and experience what it feels like playing in a big stadium.”

“I feel like the club itself, it’s a big club. The fans are amazing so it didn’t really take much convincing to come.”

Earning international recognition

Doyle’s form with Sunderland has seen him make the step up to England U19s side having already featured for the U18s.

The Black Cats loan man has played four times for the U19s since the start of the season, most recently starting in ties against France and Belgium’s youth sides.

An important season ahead

If Doyle continues to play a big role for Sunderland, this campaign could be big for the young talent’s future.

Playing regularly for a promotion-chasing side at just 18 will see his stock rise massively as he looks to forge a career in the senior game. It will be interesting to see how he fares over the remainder of the campaign as he bids to keep developing.