Sheffield Wednesday fans are seeing a much-changed, much better performing Owls side in League One this time around.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit 9th in the League One table – one win and goal difference outside the play-off places. They are coming off of a disappointing draw Lincoln City.

Next up for the Owls is a trip to Cheltenham, a side sitting three points and four places behind Darren Moore’s side. It will be a trip south where Moore will be without a number of players.

As per Yorkshire Live’s Dom Howson, here’s the latest on those players and any possible availability for Moore and Sheffield Wednesday.

Sam Hutchinson

32-year-old Hutchinson has made eight appearances this season for the Owls, providing one assist in the victory over Wigan. However, after being forced off at half-time vs Bolton, Hutchinson has missed the last three League One games.

It appears that he might be considered this weekend according to Howson. The Yorkshire Live reporter quoted Moore admitting that Hutchinson “was one of the players not quite fit” when the Owls boss spoke to the media after the Lincoln game.

Lewis Gibson

21-year-old defender Gibson is on loan from Premier League side Everton and their Under-23s. He’s made one League One appearance, coming off at half-time in the Bolton game alongside Sam Hutchinson.

Gibson is not going to feature against Cheltenham Town on Saturday. This was confirmed post-Lincoln with Moore saying “Lewis is going to be out for some considerable time which is a bit of disappointing news for us.”

George Byers

Byers was one of Wednesday’s 14 summer recruits when he signed on a free transfer from Swansea City. He’s made four League One appearances for Moore’s Owls, notching up one assist in the 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers.

He’s missed the last eight games after a groin injury picked up in training. He doesn’t look like making Saturday’s Cheltenham squad with Moore admitting he was rushed back into action too quickly earlier this season. He went on to add, “that’s why we are taking our time with him this time” when discussing his injury.

Massimo Luongo

Luongo has made just the lone League One appearances this season and has been out since that game against Rotherham. That is a span of 10 games.

It looks likely to be even more than those 10 games. Darren Moore admitted after the Lincoln draw that the Aussie midfielder is “not fit enough to be back in just yet.”

Josh Windass

Windass hasn’t featured at all this season as he continues his recuperation from hamstring surgery over the summer. Like Luongo, Windass is another one not ready for consideration yet.

Wednesday boss Moore confirms that Windass is progressing in his rehab, adding there is “not much else to say on it” before adding that last season’s top scorer is “making good progress.

Thoughts?

Sheffield Wednesday let a victory slip again at the weekend against Lincoln City. However, during that game, it was one where a solid performance was let down by just one switched-off moment.

In a way, it is understandable that with five players out that the Owls would be struggling. A closer look at the quality of those players, such as Josh Windass and Massimo Lungo, would always indicate they’d struggle.

It looks like they will be without the bulk of this quintet for at least the next few games. This will be a test of an improving Wednesday outfit.