Nottingham Forest have recently been linked (Mirror, 24.10.10) with a move for Sheffield United striker Rhian Brewster.

Brewster, 21, is yet to score a league goal for Sheffield United since his big money move from Liverpool last season.

The England U21 man has made six Championship appearances this season and hasn’t featured in any of his side’s last six in the league.

Recently though, Steve Cooper has been linked with a Brewster reunion at Nottingham Forest – the pair worked together during Cooper’s time in charge of both the England U17s side and also Swansea City.

But it might be a rumour that fades away pretty sharpish.

Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic said earlier in the month that he does not intend to loan Brewster out in the coming January transfer window, despite his recent omission from the side.

Rhian links Brew-soon?

There remains a couple of months until the January transfer window and anything could happen in that time at either Nottingham Forest or Sheffield United.

Brewster could quite easily be handed his chance and find his scoring touch, and with Jokanovic having already ruled out the possibility of him heading out on loan this winter it makes Forest’s chances of signing the striker look already slim.

But Cooper is a manager with plenty of connections. He put them to good use at Swansea, especially in the loan market and so Forest fans will be hoping that he can put those links to use in the January window.

He’s had an instant impact at the City Ground and with a good run of form into the New Year, and a positive showing in the transfer market, who knows where Forest might end the campaign.