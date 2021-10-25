Stoke City are hoping to welcome Abdallah Sima back to action this week following a spell out through an ankle injury.

Sima, 20, linked up with Stoke City on loan in the latter stages of the summer window following his move to Brighton and Hove Albion.

However, his time with the Potters hasn’t started quite as he would have hoped. An ankle injury has kept him on the sidelines for the last six Championship games, only making three appearances since arriving.

Now though, it has been reported by Stoke on Trent Live that Michael O’Neill is hoping to have Sima back in contention this week.

Sima’s return will come as a boost to O’Neill and Stoke City as they look to turn around their recent dip in form.

The Potters have fallen to three consecutive defeats since the international break, losing to Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Millwall.

Chance to make an impression

With Sima said to be closing in on his return to action, he will be determined to kick on and show Stoke City fans what he can do after arriving on loan in the summer.

The two-time Senegal international’s impressive performances for Slavisa Prague last season earned him his move to England. He managed 16 goals and seven assists in 39 outings for the Czech side and looks to be a top talent for the future.

A strong loan spell with Stoke would go a big way to helping his first-team chances with parent club Brighton, so it will be interesting to see how he fares in the Championship with O’Neill’s side.