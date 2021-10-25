Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has revealed winger Femi Azeez is set to spend “a couple of weeks at least” on the sidelines.

Azeez, 20, made his return to the Reading starting XI against Blackburn Rovers at the weekend following a spell out of the side through injury.

However, 36 minutes in, the young talent was forced off through injury as the Royals fell to a 2-0 defeat against Tony Mowbray’s side.

Now, an update has emerged on Azeez’s injury, with Veljko Paunovic confirming he has suffered a recurrence of the hamstring injury that kept him sidelined from late August to early October.

As quoted by Berkshire Live, Paunovic has revealed Azeez’s blow could keep him out for a couple of weeks “at least”.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Just the nature of the reaction and how he [Azeez] reacted indicated it was a hamstring injury.

“It’s the same leg and typically it doesn’t look good for a couple of weeks at least.”

The Royals’ rough luck

In the early stages of the season, Reading have been struck with some bad luck in terms of injuries.

They have left Paunovic with limited attacking options, with Lucas Joao, Yakou Meite, Junior Hoilett and Alen Halilovic among the forward-thinking players currently sidelined through injury.

Azeez’s season so far

After impressing for the U23s and in pre-season, Azeez has made his way into Paunovic’s senior plans this season.

The young winger has played seven times in the Championship, chipping in with two goals in the process.

Now, he will be looking to work his way back to full fitness after suffering a fresh blow.