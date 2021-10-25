Former Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton is being linked with the vacant Cardiff City job.

Hughton was sacked as manager of Nottingham Forest last month. He left with the side rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and winless in their opening seven games.

But he could be about to make a swift return to the second tier after Alan Nixon revealed in The Sun on Sunday (24.10.21) yesterday that Hughton is in the frame to replace Mick McCarthy.

McCarthy was sacked after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Middlesbrough over the weekend.

The Bluebirds have lost their last eight in the Championship and find themselves in 21st-place.

The ship needs steadying at Cardiff City but Forest fans don’t seem to think that Hughton is that man – he endured a torrid spell at the City Ground and since his departure, Steve Cooper has unlocked a newfound threat in this Forest side.

See how these Nottingham Forest have fans reacted on Twitter to Hughton’s links to Cardiff City:

Hughton couldn’t even beat Cardiff with this Forest squad, so god help Cardiff if they appoint him — ell (@royfrommario) October 25, 2021

This would be an utter disaster, the poor Cardiff fans would be bored to tears. McCarthy followed by Hughton is basically torture 😂 — Ryan Worthington🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@wortho965) October 25, 2021

Please Please Please let it be that Dinosaur Hughton. — Paul Walford 🎸⚽️🍺 (@PaulWalford9) October 25, 2021

Hughton! 🦖 — Geoff 123 (@geoffhengmith) October 25, 2021

Omg hahaha I’m creasing 😭😭😭😭😭😭 — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) October 25, 2021