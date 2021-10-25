Middlesbrough midfielder Martin Payero scored his first goal for his new team at the weekend, grabbing the second in the 2-0 win over Cardiff City.

Middlesbrough extended their winning run to three games and jumped up into sixth position in the Championship table.

Andraz Sporar scored his third of the season, this time from the spot, with Payero scoring late on to make it 2-0.

Since signing from Banfield in the summer, the Argentine has found his playing time rather sporadic. However, he is starting to find his feet.

The 23-year-old has started Boro’s last three games, playing 90 minutes in each. During that time he has one assist and finally a goal to his name.

After the victory, manager Neil Warnock was complimentary of Payero’s display. He told BBC Radio Tees Sport:

“It wasn’t just the goal, I think his overall performance was very good.

“He kept us ticking along. The most difficult thing to do is the simple one, and he keeps it simple at times, whereas one or two lads try to complicate it and come unstuck.

“I never thought he was that good in the air, but he won a lot in the air against bigger lads.

“I am really pleased for him and I’m glad to see the lads give him a round of applause.”

Payero will likely keep his place when Boro take on Birmingham City at the Riverside on Saturday afternoon. He has formed a solid partnership with Matt Crooks in the centre of the pitch.

Thoughts

The Argentine’s positive performances have come at a perfect time for Neil Warnock and Middlesbrough. After a rocky few games, his three starts have generated three wins and three clean sheets.

He was one of the best players on the pitch away at Cardiff and will look to continue his form into the game against Lee Bowyer’s side at the weekend.

With defenders likely to return from injury in the coming weeks, this could mean Jonny Howson or Paddy McNair move back into a preferred midfield role. Payero will be hoping his form keeps him in the starting eleven.