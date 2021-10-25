Sheffield Wednesday are now in advanced talks with defender Liam Palmer over a new contract.

That’s according to Football Insider, who report that Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to secure a new long-term agreement with Palmer as he closes in on the end of his contract at Hillsborough.

Palmer, 30, has spent his entire career with the Owls, working his way through the youth ranks before becoming a mainstay in the first-team. He has spent every season of his career with Wednesday excluding the 2012/13 campaign, which he spent on loan at Tranmere Rovers.

The report states that advanced talks are now taking place between the relevant parties, with Sheffield Wednesday hopeful of securing an agreement “shortly”.

With advanced negotiations ongoing, it will be interesting to see if Wednesday can tie Palmer down to a new contract sooner rather than later.

Palmer’s season so far

The eight-time Scotland international has been a fixture in Darren Moore’s starting XI during the 2020/21 campaign.

Featuring at right-back, left-back and centre-back, Palmer has played a part in all 14 of Wednesday’s League One games so far. In fact, he has played all 90 minutes in every game too, remaining a key player following the Owls’ relegation from the Championship.

As Wednesday’s longest-serving player, Palmer has already played a massive 316 games for the club since making his way through the youth academy.

A new long-term deal would only see him add to that total further, so it awaits to be seen if an agreement can be reached to extend Palmer’s stay with his boyhood club.